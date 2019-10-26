International Development News
Bihar: 1 dead, 2 injured after robbers attack jewellery shop in Patna

One person was shot dead and two others were injured by a gang of men who looted cash worth about Rs 3 lakh from a jewellery shop at Bhootnath road here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 11:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 11:10 IST
Bihar: 1 dead, 2 injured after robbers attack jewellery shop in Patna
Visual from the jewellry shop attacked by assailants on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

One person was shot dead and two others were injured by a gang of men who looted cash worth about Rs 3 lakh from a jewellery shop at Bhootnath road here on Friday.

Speaking to media, SSP Garima Malik said, "About Rs 3 lakh were stolen by the robbers from the jewellery shop here. One person was shot by the robbers. There were about six people who committed the crime."

"An investigation is underway," she added. (ANI)

Also Read: Ghaziabad: Two robbers held after exchange of fire with police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

