Ghaziabad: Two robbers held after exchange of fire with police

Two robbers, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their heads, were arrested after an exchange of fire with police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Thursday, police said. The accused were identified as Amir and Waseem, they said.

The police control room received a call about snatching of earrings in Shalimar Garden area. Following the information, a special checking drive was launched, Superintendent of Police Maneesh Mishra said. During the checking near Mohan Nagar area, a motorcycle was signalled to stop but instead the pillion rider opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory firing, both the accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs, he said.

They were rushed to hospital for treatment, he added. A gold chain with a pendant and two earrings have been recovered from the accused. The motorcycle used in the commission of the crime has also been impounded, Mishra said.

Two country-made pistols, five live and two used cartridges were recovered from the spot, he said.

