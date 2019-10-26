International Development News
Development News Edition

No fireworks at 'Bazi Bazar' as rain, curbs cause dip in sales

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 11:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 11:39 IST
No fireworks at 'Bazi Bazar' as rain, curbs cause dip in sales

Intermittent rain in the run-up to Kali Puja and Diwali coupled with the ban on sound emitting firecrackers by the authorities caused a steep decline in the footfall and sale at the 'Bazi Bazar' (fireworks market) here. The 'Bazi Bazar' is a cluster of outlets set up in the central part of the city, organised by a fireworks dealers' body and supervised by the state government. It is held for around a week in the run-up to Kali Puja and Diwali each year.

A large section of the customers are not interested in buying light emitting fireworks such as 'phuljhuri' and 'chorki', said Umar Bhai, one of the stall owners at Bazi Bazar. "I am not hopeful of the overall sales figure crossing Rs 5 lakh mark this time. If there is no let-up in rain by tomorrow, there will only one day be left - Kali Puja and Diwali. Things are turning more dismal with every passing year," he told PTI at the Bazi Bazar on Friday.

Umar Bhai said he had hoped of better sales this year as the Bazi Bazar returned to central Kolkata from the city's southern part where it had been organised last year. "Our hopes are dashed. Sales have not been more than 10 per cent of last year's figure of around Rs 5 lakh in my stall. Things are turning more dismal with every passing year," he said.

The number of stalls has come down from 52 in 2018 to 39 this year, said Santanu Dutta, Joint Secretary of the Burrabazar Fireworks Dealers Association that organises the Bazi Bazar. Showing this PTI correspondent the complex with rows of stalls but only a handful of customers, Dutta said from lakhs of visitors in the last couple of years, the footfall could be barely around thousands, since the Bazar has opened on October 23.

Dutta alleged that the law enforcing authorities have failed to stop manufacture and sale of banned fireworks from illegal units in the fringe areas like Nungi, Champahati, Nilganj and Titagarh. "Customers are shifted from licensed fireworks to unlicensed units and banned sound emitting crackers," he said.

Dutta said the state government has banned 130 types of fireworks - 'chocolate bombs', 'dodoma', rocket, chain crackers and shells - which cause more than the 90 decibel mark fixed by the authorities. "They (government) are making the fireworks industry a soft target over pollution. We use air conditioners, cars - don't these pollute the environment?" he said.

Kamalesh Surekha, owner of another stall, said the dealers are forced to sell in throwaway prices fireworks that had been manufactured years back but remained unsold. "It has become a losing business. The next generation will not be interested in it. After incurring huge expenses for taking a stall on rent, transporting the fireworks, and employing staff, we are finally left with a very little sale," he said.

Another stall owner Chanchal Banerjee, however, is hopeful that sales would notch up at the fag end, with or without rain. "People are willing to buy fireworks which emit light but don't generate sound," he said.

West Bengal Pollution Control Board Chairman Kalyan Rudra said to prevent sound and air pollution during Kali Puja and Diwali, the WBPCB in association with the police had taken several steps to stop the menace of sound emitting crackers this time..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

IndiGrid powers ahead with Q2 EBITDA up by 84 pc q-o-q

IndiGrid, Indias first power sector infrastructure investment trust InvIT, has reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 373 crore for the quarter ended September 30, up 81 per cent quarter-on-quarter while the consolidated EBITDA earnings befo...

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds break-up after 5 years of marriage

Just a day after television star Meghan Kind Edmonds revealed that she is working on her marriage with Jim, the actor ended her 5-year-marriage on Friday. Jim filed for divorce on Friday, the day after the estranged couples fifth wedding an...

Can't wait to play: Steve Smith

After scoring a mountain of runs against England in the Ashes series, Australia batsman Steve Smith is eager to play in front of the home crowd against Sri Lanka. It should be good, I cant wait to play. Any time you walk out and play for Au...

Khattar unanimously elected as BJP's legislative party leader in Haryana

Eds Dropping words in headline Chandigarh, Oct 26 PTI&#160;Manohar Lal Khattar was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Haryana here on Saturday.The announcement was made by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019