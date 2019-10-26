Minor girl raped in Fatehpur district
A girl was allegedly raped while returning from a Ram Lila performance in the neighbouring Fatehpur district, police said on Saturday. The 16-year-old girl was returning after watching a Ram Lila performance along with her younger brother at Khaga township late on Thursday night, they said.
A youth, identified as Arun (21), assaulted the victim's brother and then took her to a secluded spot where he allegedly raped her, Circle Officer (CO) Anshuman Misra said. After returning home, the girl told her relatives about the incident.
An FIR was lodged on Friday evening and the accused arrested, the CO said, adding that Arun has confessed to his crime. The girl has been sent for medical examination, the CO added.PTI CORR SAB TDS
TDS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Daiichi-Ranbaxy case: Radha Soami chief claims in HC don't owe money to Singh brothers
With 'Gemini Man', technology shows the way to eternal youth
Delhi court reserves order on Delhi Police plea seeking custodial interrogation of Singh brothers, 3 others; order expected shortly.
Delhi court grants 4-day custodial interrogation of Singh brothers, 3 others in RFL case
Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police seeks 6-day custodial interrogation of Singh brothers and 3 others.