50-year-old man commits suicide by hanging from tree on Babar Road
A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on Babar Road in central Delhi's Bengali Market area on Saturday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Basant Lal. He worked as a labourer at a construction site in Pragati Maidan, they said.
The police were informed about the incident at around 9.30 am on Saturday. "The man was found hanging from a tree on Babar Road. He allegedly committed suicide. However, no suicide note was found from the spot," a senior police official said.
The family members of the deceased told police that Lal was under depression for quite sometime, the officer said. The police have ruled out foul play in the incident. The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
