International Development News
Development News Edition

Goa CM, Deputy CM, LoP extend wishes on eve of Diwali

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, his deputy Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar and the state's opposition leader, Digambar Kamat on Saturday greeted the people of Goa on the eve of Diwali.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 15:26 IST
Goa CM, Deputy CM, LoP extend wishes on eve of Diwali
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, his deputy Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar and the state's opposition leader, Digambar Kamat on Saturday greeted the people of Goa on the eve of Diwali. "The festival of light is a symbol of victory of goodness over evil and it should be celebrated to usher in peace, prosperity and amity in the society," Sawant said in a statement.

"The Chief Minister said while celebrating festivals, we must remember the poor and needy and share joy with them," he added. He said, "We have a rich tradition of celebrating festivals in amity and brotherhood in the state, in consonance with our unique multicultural ethos."

"On this auspicious occasion I wish and pray that all good values of love, compassion, tolerance, mutual respect and brotherhood become hallmark of our society to take forward the State on the path of progress, prosperity and lasting peace", he added. The Deputy Chief Minister in his message said, "May almighty fulfill all the wishes and bring happiness in the lives of Goans. May festival of light be the beginning of joy and prosperity. May this festival bring peace to all and may the lights triumph over darkness and bring social harmony to all my fellow Goans".

"May Goddess Laxmi bless us all, with good health, prosperity, good luck and pollution less Diwali," he concludes. Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Digambar Kamat has in his message said, "May this Diwali bring peace, prosperity and happiness in the life of people of State." (ANI)

Also Read: Goa: Pramod Sawant chairs meet on solid waste management

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer Q2 up 61% to Rs 154.25 cr

Pharma firm Pfizer Ltd on Saturday reported a 61.01 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 154.25 crore for the July-September quarter compared to that of Rs 95.80 crore in the same quarter of last year.Its revenue from operations was at Rs 567....

USD 1.84 million diamond stolen from Japan jewelry fair

Tokyo, Oct 26 AP Japanese police are investigating a 200 million yen USD 1.84 million diamond allegedly stolen from an international jewelry trade show near Tokyo. The 50-carat diamond was last seen sitting inside a glass showcase at 5 pm T...

Protests linger in Iraq capital ahead of parliament session

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas to force protesters away from Baghdads Green Zone Saturday ahead of a planned parliament session, AFP correspondents said, a day after 42 demonstrators were killed. In the capital and across the south, p...

Second Vietnamese family fears son among 39 UK truck dead

Another Vietnamese citizen is feared among 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain this week after his father told AFP Saturday he received a chilling call to say his son died en route to the UK. British police initially said all of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019