International Development News
Development News Edition

Cyclone Kyaar: Rains likely in parts of south Guj, Saurashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 17:36 IST
Cyclone Kyaar: Rains likely in parts of south Guj, Saurashtra

Parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra are likely to receive light to moderate rains and thundershower over the next four days with cyclonic storm "Kyaar" hovering over the Arabian Sea, IMD said on Saturday. The met department said the sea will become "rough to very rough" along and off the south Gujarat coast during the next 24 hours until Sunday afternoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) advised fishermen not to venture into south Gujarat coast for the period due to the prevailing sea condition. "Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off south Gujarat coast during the next twenty four hours. Sea will be rough to very rough along and off south Gujarat coast during next 24 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into south Gujarat coast during the next 24 hours," the IMD bulletin said.

The met department said a few places in South Gujarat districts like Dangs, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Valsad and Navsari, and Amreli, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and Junagadh in Saurashtra and Union Territory of Daman and Diu will receive "light to moderate rain/ thundershowers", mainly due to the impact of the cyclone, till Tuesday. The met department further said "very severe cyclonic storm" "Kyarr" over east-central Arabian Sea moved west- north-westwards with a speed of 14 kmph.

At 11:30 am on Saturday, it lay centred about 350 kms west-southwest of Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), 410 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 1690 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman). "It is very likely to move west-north-westwards towards Oman coast during the next five days. It is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours," as per IMD..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: G-Dragon's military discharge; Zubin Mehta ends tenure and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Fans of K-pop band Big Bang gather for G-Dragons military dischargeFans of K-pop boyband Big Bang gathered on Saturday to see band leader G-Dragon return to civilian life after his...

BSF organises Diwali Mela for jawans in Srinagar

The Border Security Force BSF organised Diwali Mela for its jawans here in Srinagar. BSF organises Diwali Mela for the jawans and their families in Srinagar every year as those deployed on the border work round the clock to fight insurgency...

VBA was reason Cong-NCP didn't come to power in Maha: Sawant

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA ate into the votes of the Congress-NCP and ensured defeat of the opposition alliance in 25 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the Congress alleged on Saturday. The VBA stopped the Congress-NCP fr...

Bihar: 2.51 crore trees will be planted next year to counter global warming, says Sushil Modi

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Saturday said that to counter the challenges of global warming, 2.51 crore trees will be planted next year in the state. Modi was speaking at the inauguration of Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali campaign at Gyan Bh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019