Day after being shifted to Goa Raj Bhawan, Malik meets PM

Satya Pal Malik, who has been shifted as governor of Goa, on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While Girish Chandra Murmu was appointed the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, Malik was moved to Goa

R K Mathur was appointed the lieutenant governor of Ladakh. On October 31, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will become two separate Union territories to be governed by lieutenant governors.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of Modi and Malik at the prime minister's official residence.

