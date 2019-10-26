Nigerian national arrested for supplying drug, 30 gm heroin seized

A Nigerian national was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital, police said on Saturday. Thirty grams of heroin worth Rs 5 lakh was recovered from him, they said.

The accused has been identified as Chibuzor Peter Ofonedu (37), who hails from Anambra state in Nigeria. Ofonedu was arrested on October 23 from southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area.

The accused had come on a scooter to deliver a consignment to two people near a metro pillar on the Najafgarh-Uttam Nagar Road. However, an argument broke out between them over money.

When a police team arrived, the duo escaped. Ofonedu also tried to escape but his scooter skidded and he fell down, a police official said. "Ofonedu was staying in India on an expired medical visa. He came to India on the medical visa of three months on the pretext of treatment in September last year," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

Even after the expiry of his visa in November 2018, he did not leave and continued to stay illegally in Uttam Nagar, he said. Investigations revealed that the accused began peddling drugs in the west Delhi area and gradually became a dealer, supplying drugs in bulk quantity, he added.

A case has been registered and the accused arrested. Ofonedu was produced in court, which sent him to police custody, the DCP said. The source of contraband is being traced, he added.

