Mumbai: Teen student jumps off 15th floor of building, dies

A 17-year-old engineering studentallegedly committed suicide on Saturday by jumping off thefifteenth floor of a building in the eastern suburb ofBhandup, police said

Kusum Ramesh Purohit, a first year student, ended herlife after jumping off from an open passage near the lift onthe 15th floor of Dreams building in Bhandup West, an officialsaid

"Her parents have said Kusum received a scolding fromher father on Friday over studies. However, we are probing theexact cause of death. A watchman saw her lying on the groundin a pool of blood. She was rushed to hospital where doctorsdeclared her dead on arrival," he added.

