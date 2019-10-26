International Development News
Development News Edition

Smriti Irani's relatable meme on Diwali has internet in splits

Union Minister Smriti Irani who is known for funny memes on social media, sometimes on instances from her personal life, which often leaves readers in splits, on Saturday came up with another hilarious post for Diwali, referencing Bollywood's ace comedian-actor Johnny Lever.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 19:35 IST
Smriti Irani's relatable meme on Diwali has internet in splits
Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Smriti Irani who is known for funny memes on social media, sometimes on instances from her personal life, which often leaves readers in splits, on Saturday came up with another hilarious post for Diwali, referencing Bollywood's ace comedian-actor Johnny Lever. In the latest posting, she shared a meme based on a scene from the 1993 thriller 'Baazigar' featuring Johnny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo and whom she labelled as "My Diet" and "Me eating Diwali Mithai" respectively!

The 43-year-old leader captioned her post "The struggle is Real [crying emoji] me and my Diwali Mithai," the post where Lever and Hingoo are seen laughing at each other. Irani, who is herself an actor-turned-politician manages to convey the struggles during the festival time of those who are probably watching their calories.

Netizens appreciated the realistic humour put out by the Union minister and joined in the laughter. While one wrote "So funny! Story of my life" another commented "Too good! I love your humorous posts! & I can relate to this diet myself too." (ANI)

Also Read: Smriti Irani votes in Mumbai, poses with nonagenarian to urge voters

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Grave site of Kenyan anti-colonial rebel hero found: family

Nairobi, Oct 26 AFP The grave site of a guerilla leader in Kenyas anti-colonial rebellion has been discovered beneath a prison in Nairobi, a foundation set up by his family says, more than 60 years after he was executed. Dedan Kimathi, a to...

Islamabad High Court grants bail on medical grounds to ailing Sharif in Al-Azizia corruption case

A top Pakistani court on Saturday granted bail on medical and humanitarian grounds to jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia steel mills corruption case, a day after he suffered a minor heart attack while undergoing trea...

Governor eager to attend Kali puja at Mamata's place, keen to

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had been locked in a war of words with the TMC government on various issues, on Saturday said he will attend Kali puja at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees residence Sunday on her invitation. The go...

UPDATE 1-Lebanese army fires into the air near Tripoli - al-Jadeed TV, witness

The Lebanese army fired gunshots into the air during a protest blocking a road near the city of Tripoli on Saturday, a witness and Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed said.State news agency NNA said gunfire was heard, without giving further deta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019