Andhra Pradesh: Govt provides succour to Agri Gold victims, says L Appi Reddy

YSRCP leader and Agri Gold victims relief committee convenor Lella Appi Reddy here on Saturday said that the 9,50,00 Agri Gold victims have much to rejoice for on Deepavali as the government has sanctioned funds to re-appropriate the due amounts to them.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 19:46 IST
YSRCP leader L Appi Reddy speaking to reporters in Amaravati on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

YSRCP leader and Agri Gold victims relief committee convenor Lella Appi Reddy here on Saturday said that the 9,50,00 Agri Gold victims have much to rejoice for on Deepavali as the government has sanctioned funds to re-appropriate the due amounts to them. "The state government has given relief to all the depositors who have deposited up to Rs 10,000 by sanctioning Rs 264 crore on October 18 and the very next day released an order for victims who have deposited up to Rs 20,000 by sanctioning Rs 886 crore," he said.

Reddy alleged that the previous Chandrababu Naidu government had looted the state for five years and left the empty government coffers to the YSRCP government. However, Reddy said despite this, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has stood by the Agri Gold victims and provided them succour. He said that Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh and other former ministers who were raising the issue of Agri Gold victims had no moral right to do so.

"One should realize that Agri Gold was born during Naidu's rule and the scam also came to light during his rule. But the then government had done nothing for helping Agri Gold victims. Committees were formed but nothing was done by the TDP government. The TDP leaders have got no moral right to speak about the Agri Gold victims," he added. Appi Reddy said that the YSRCP will organize a meeting on October 29 for the victims to formulate an action plan to solve their problems.

Agri Gold is a multi-level marketing company that was busted five years ago. The company had collected almost Rs 6700 crores from 32 lakh depositors. It had collected deposits from 7 states, offering high returns on deposits. However, it started defaulting from 2013 and reneged on its commitment to the depositors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

