DK Shivakumar welcomed by supporters because of his work: Karnataka Congress chief

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said that party leader DK Shivakumar received a warm welcomed from his supporters because of the work he has done for the people and the party. "Supporters of DK Shivakumar welcomed him today because of the work he has done for the people and the party," said Dinesh Gundu Rao here on Saturday.

Shivakumar received a warm welcome from his supporters at Bengaluru airport on Saturday after he arrived here following the grant of bail by Delhi High Court in a money laundering case. The supporters had gathered outside the Kempegowda airport to receive him. Those present also included JD-S leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The Delhi High Court had granted him bail on October 23. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the case, on Friday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order. (ANI)

