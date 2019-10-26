International Development News
Delhi man shot dead in road rage, six arrested

Representative Image

A man has been shot dead in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area after he got into a fight with two persons on a bike, which brushed passed him, police said on Saturday. The incident happened on Thursday and police said they have arrested six persons and also detained a minor in connection with the case.

Those arrested are Suraj (35), Prashant (23), Arun Bhatia (24), Harish Bhatia (33), Abhishek (24) and Govinda (30), all residents of Jahangirpuri, they said. Jwala Singh, who is also a local, was rushed to nearby BJRM hospital after being shot at but doctors declared him 'brought dead', Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya.

Singh was shot in his face after he got into a fight with two of those arrested. However, it was not immediately clear which of the two were behind the incident. Police said the arrests were made after technical surveillance.

The pistol from which the shot was fired has been recovered from the possession of Suraj, they added. Officials said further investigations are underway.

