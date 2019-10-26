International Development News
Development News Edition

People of J-K are no more victims of dual citizenship, says Ram Madhav

The people of Jammu and Kashmir are no longer victims of dual citizenship as it has been completely integrated with India, said BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav here on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 21:29 IST
People of J-K are no more victims of dual citizenship, says Ram Madhav
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav while addressing a gathering in Jammu on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

The people of Jammu and Kashmir are no longer victims of dual citizenship as it has been completely integrated with India, said BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav here on Saturday. "This Diwali is special for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is the first Diwali after complete integration of the state with India. People of Jammu and Kashmir are no more victims of dual citizenship. We all are citizens of India and we will celebrate Diwali with this pride," he said addressing a public gathering here.

Madhav said that October 26 is also a special day for the region as on this day Maharaja Hari Singh had signed the Instrument of Accession (IoA), a legal document declaring that the region accedes to India. "However, this time around, the day is even more special as we have done what Maharaja had always intended to do. We have integrated Jammu and Kashmir with India. Article 370 and 'special status' to the region were never the intention of Maharaja Hari Singh," he said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government did not take the decision to scrap Article 370 to score any political points or for any ideological beliefs. "The decision was only taken for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir after much deliberation," said Madhav.

The BJP leader also slammed the opposition parties for questioning the way special status to Jammu and Kashmir was repealed. "Article 370 was incorporated into the Constitution of India in an undemocratic manner. It was the outcome of mutual understanding between two people. However, we have scrapped the Article in the most democratic way," said Madhav.

He said that the political leaders in the region claim that they also conducted Block Development Council (BDC) elections here but did not give any power to the panchayats. "During their rule, the panchayat did not have any power. We are going to give Rs 20-25 lakh to each panchayat. We don't care which party wins and how many seats. It is our achievement that the people have participated in the BDC polls," said he. (ANI)

Also Read: Russia's Putin revokes Geneva convention protocol on war crimes victims

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

Science News Roundup: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022; Post-apocalyptic fossils show rise of mammals after dinosaur demise

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Huge crowds join grassroots march for jailed Catalan leaders

Hundreds of thousands of Catalans marched peacefully through Barcelona on Saturday in support of calls to free jailed separatist leaders, after the regions mayors demanded it is allowed to map out its own political future. The city has witn...

Light and Sound show offers glimpses of Army's contribution

A Light and Sound show highlighting contribution of the Indian Army to the nation since Independence was inaugurated at the National War Memorial here on the eve of 73rd Infantry Day. Lt Gen S K Saini, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief o...

Three held after shootout with police in Delhi's Qutabgarh area

Three members of the infamous Gogi gang were arrested on Saturday, following a shootout with police in northwest Delhis Qutabgarh area, officials said. The accused have been identified as Sachin 24, a resident of Rohinis Sector-20 area, Vis...

Our team is prepared: Rani Rampal on upcoming FIH Olympic qualifier against USA

As Indian womens hockey team gears up to play the FIH Olympic qualifier against the US, skipper Rani Rampal on Saturday said the team is ready for the game and they have done preparations to come out with all guns blazing. Our team is prepa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019