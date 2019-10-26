Varanasi: Sportspersons light thousands of lamps to pay tribute to martyrs

Many sportspersons and sports enthusiasts paid tribute to the martyrs by lighting thousands of lamps at the Sampurnanand Stadium in Varanasi on Saturday.

Every year sports players associated with the Sampurnanand Stadium light lamps in honour of the martyrs on the eve of Diwali.

In the evening, hundreds of players gathered and lit the lamps to portray a map of the country and the symbol of Amar Jawan Jyoti on the stadium ground. (ANI)

