Varanasi: Sportspersons light thousands of lamps to pay tribute to martyrs
Many sportspersons and sports enthusiasts paid tribute to the martyrs by lighting thousands of lamps at the Sampurnanand Stadium in Varanasi on Saturday.
Many sportspersons and sports enthusiasts paid tribute to the martyrs by lighting thousands of lamps at the Sampurnanand Stadium in Varanasi on Saturday.
Every year sports players associated with the Sampurnanand Stadium light lamps in honour of the martyrs on the eve of Diwali.
In the evening, hundreds of players gathered and lit the lamps to portray a map of the country and the symbol of Amar Jawan Jyoti on the stadium ground. (ANI)
Also Read: Police observes martyrs day
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- martyrs
- Varanasi
- sports enthusiasts
- sportspersons
- country
- players
- hundreds
ALSO READ
Delhi Cabinet approves expanded policy to encourage budding sportspersons
Ensure PM's constituency Varanasi is cleanest in country: Yogi to officials
Delhi govt hikes cash incentives for nationally, internationally-acclaimed city sportspersons
Last rites of Indian Army's Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha performed in Varanasi
Cleanliness drive not tokenism: PM to BJP workers in Varanasi