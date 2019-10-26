International Development News
Development News Edition

5,000 cops deployed in city to keep vigil on Kali Puja, Diwali

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 22:11 IST
5,000 cops deployed in city to keep vigil on Kali Puja, Diwali
Diwali lights in markets Image Credit: ANI

Around 5,000 policemen have been deployed across the city to keep a vigil during the Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations to be held on Sunday, a senior police officer said. Twenty Quick Response Teams and 13 Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) vans will be deployed across the metropolis and 12 watchtowers will be set up at strategic locations to keep a vigil, he said.

"We have taken measures to prevent any untoward incident during the festivities. We are more alert as both Kali Puja and Diwali have fallen on the same day," the officer said on Saturday. He said more CCTVs have been installed at major crossings in the city and patrolling will be intensified besides checking at all entry and exit points in the city.

Also, 10 ambulances and 15 trauma-care ambulances have been kept ready for any exigency, the officer said. He said action will be taken against people violating the Supreme Court order on bursting of firecrackers.

Appealing to people not to burst the 126 varieties of firecrackers banned by the state pollution control board, the officer said, "Bursting any firecracker that produces more than 90 decibel sound within a five metre-radius is prohibited." Similar measures have also been taken in Salt Lake located in the eastern fringes of the city, an officer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Report: 76ers' Embiid (ankle) to miss Saturday's game at Detroit

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid will miss Saturday nights game at Detroit with a sprained right ankle. NBC Sports Philadelphia reported the news.Embiid reported discomfort after Philadelphias season-opening win against the Boston Cel...

UPDATE 2-Eight killed, dozens wounded as Iraq protests flare again

Eight Iraqis were killed and dozens wounded on Saturday, police and hospital sources said, as demonstrators and security forces clashed in the second day of protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdis government.The unrest followed vi...

Nearly 50 dead as Iraq protests take new violent turn

Nearly 50 people have died in renewed anti-government protests across Iraq, officials said Saturday, with clashes breaking out as demonstrators turned their fury against the government and paramilitary officers. The death toll from protests...

Delhi: BJP MPs, leaders celebrate Diwali in unregularised colonies

As per the instructions of the partys central leadership, BJP leaders including MPs celebrated Diwali on Saturday in the citys unauthorised colonies that are set to get legal status soon. Taking to Twitter, Delhi unit BJP chief and MP Manoj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019