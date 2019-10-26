International Development News
Cyclone Kyarr: Indian Coast Guard rescues 19 fishermen, 2100 fishing boats

Indian Coast Guard has so far rescued 19 fishermen and escorted more than 2100 fishing boats to safety at various ports in the West Coast in the wake of Cyclone Kyarr.

Indian Coast Guard rescued 19 fishermen at various ports in the west coast on Saturday . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Coast Guard has so far rescued 19 fishermen and escorted more than 2100 fishing boats to safety at various ports in the west coast in the wake of Cyclone Kyarr. "We have stepped up efforts for search and rescue operation on the western coast in the wake of Cyclone Kyarr. Dornier aircraft is undertaking frequent sorties to look for stranded fishing boats and their positions are being relayed to Coast Guard Ships operating at sea," said Indian Coast Guard in a statement.

Under the impact of Kyarr, isolated places in several districts of south interior Karnataka, few places over coastal and north interior Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. According to IMD, the sea condition is "likely to be high to very high over the east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours and phenomenal thereafter. It will be rough to very rough along and off north Karnataka coast during next 24 hours."

Fishermen have accordingly been advised not to venture into the sea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

