J-K: BSF personnel celebrate Diwali

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel lit earthen lamps on the eve of Diwali in Samba. BSF personnel recited bhajans and other songs together on the eve of Diwali earlier today.

"I thank God that we got an opportunity to work for our nation, wearing this uniform. BSF personnel celebrate Diwali together like a family. There is no need to fear when BSF is here for the people, they should celebrate Diwali with joy and enthusiasm," said a BSF officer. "We do miss our families but we are so lucky to work for our nation and its citizens, everyone doesn't get this opportunity," he added.

Constable Upendra Singh said that the BSF family celebrates each festival together with great enthusiasm. "I would like to convey a message to the public that they should celebrate Diwali with joy and happiness as we are here to protect them," he added. (ANI)

