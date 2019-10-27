Two cops suspended for thrashing local BJP leader's son
Two police officials, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for allegedly beating up a local BJP leader's son here, police said on Sunday.
The incident was reported on Saturday when local BJP leader Arun Vashisht's son, Amit, was allegedly thrashed by two policemen after he asked them not to park their vehicle outside his house, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav.
Action has been taken against the policemen following a complaint, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
