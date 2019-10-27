International Development News
Development News Edition

IAF choppers transport wreckage of pvt aircraft that crashed near Kedarnath shrine

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 13:55 IST
IAF choppers transport wreckage of pvt aircraft that crashed near Kedarnath shrine
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The wreckage of a private aircraft that had crashed near the holy Kedarnath shrine recently was transported out of the site by a team of two Mi-17 helicopters in challenging circumstances, IAF officials said on Sunday. The aircraft of UT Air Pvt limited had crashed a few days ago at an altitude of 11,500 ft at the Kedarnath helipad, just short of the holy shrine, they said.

"It was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region due to only-foot-track connectivity to Kedarnath. The company requested IAF, through Uttarakhand civil administration, to render assistance in the evacuation of their downed aircraft before the closure of Kedarnath shrine this month-end," a senior IAF official said. On Saturday, Mi-17 V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force were tasked to undertake this challenging task.

"At dawn on Saturday, two helicopters were pressed into action, with one of them tasked to provide logistical support and the other for extricating the downed civilian aircraft by carrying it underslung," he said. "The IAF crew displayed deft handling as the aircraft was hooked below the helicopter and then skilfully flown back through the narrow valley, all the way to Sahastradhara near Dehradun," the official said.

The safe evacuation is a testimony to the responsiveness of the IAF in support of the civilian administration and the skill of IAF aircrew, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Syria's Kurdish-led SDF says worked with U.S. on successful anti-IS operation

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces SDF said on Sunday they had worked with the United States on a successful operation against Islamic State, in an apparent reference to reports that IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have ...

Korea's Jang clinches Busan LPGA in play-off nailbiter

Busan South Korea, Oct 27 AFP South Koreas Jang Ha-na clinched the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship in a nailbiting finale showdown with Danielle Kang on Sunday, edging the American on home turf in a three-hole playoff. The former world nu...

On Diwali, PM bats for festival tourism

Extending Diwali greetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday batted for promoting festival tourism in the country, saying we should welcome people from other states and countries while celebrating festivals such as Holi and Pongal. In...

I will not back government's election bid, says UK former finance minister

Britains former finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday he would vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnsons bid on Monday to force an election, saying parliament should be focused on trying to secure a deal to leave the European Unio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019