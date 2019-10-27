Middle-aged woman shot dead in Ballia
A 45-year-old woman was shot dead by unidentified assailants while she was asleep at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Sunday. Savita Rajbhar was sleeping beside her husband on the terrace of her house at Tahirpur village on Saturday night when unidentified assailants sprayed bullets on her, an officer said.
The motive behind the killing is still unknown. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, Bansdih police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar Singh said. The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- woman
- assailants
- house
- Uttar Pradesh
- officer
- terrace
- Rajesh Kumar Singh
- PTI CORR
ALSO READ
Trump to host Italian President Mattarella at the White House on Thursday
Officer suspended for eating chicken curry during school visit
Kenya: Police chief says roadside bomb kills 11 officers
In rally outside White House, Trump blamed for exposing Kurds to Turkish offensive
Officer kills woman inside her Texas home after welfare call