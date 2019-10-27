Three dead in motorcycle accident in Guj's Kutch

Three people were killed in amotorcycle mishap in the early hours of Sunday near Samakhialiin Gujarat's Kutch district, police said

The three, identified as Sikandar Chauhan (21), YashinSheikh (17) and Pathaisha Sheikh (24), were coming to Bhachaufrom Rapar around 2:30am when the incident took place, anofficial said

"Their motorcycle was either hit by a speeding vehicleor it veered off the road and met with an accident. The two-wheeler does not have any major dent which would have been thecase if it was hit by a speeding vehicle. However, we areprobing all angles including a hit-and-run," the Bhachaupolice station official said.

