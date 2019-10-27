Elderly woman dies as hut catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

An 80-year-old woman died after her hut caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Barmohini village after the woman, Dhankesari, lit fire near the hut to keep two newborn baby goats warm on Saturday night, Station House Officer (SHO) Shrikant Rai said.

Later the hut was engulfed in fire, he said. The villagers tried to douse the flames but by then Dhankesari and the animals had died, the SHO said.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

