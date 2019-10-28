International Development News
Number of marshals in Delhi buses to rise to nearly 13K tomorrow: Kejriwal
Image Credit: ANI

Asserting his government's commitment to boost women security in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the number of marshals deployed for Delhi buses will rise to nearly 13,000 on October 29. The announcement by Kejriwal at an event here comes a day ahead of the roll-out of the AAP government's scheme to make travel free of cost for women in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

"Today, I am entrusting you all with a responsibility to ensure the safety of women in each government bus and generate confidence in them so that they feel the comfort of a home in our buses," he told a gathering of newly-recruited bus marshals at the Tyagraj Stadium here. Kejriwal said the current strength of bus marshals in Delhi is 3,400.

"Tomorrow is an auspicious day of Bhai Dooj, and tomorrow the number of marshals for our buses will increase to nearly 13,000," he said to thunderous applause. "We are committed to boosting the security of women in Delhi. And, I don't think the level at which we have scaled up the strength of bus marshals, it has been done in any city in the world," the chief minister said.

The announcement comes months ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. "Delhi is like one big family. And, I am the elder son of this family. And, being the elder son, from tomorrow I am bearing the cost of commuting in DTC buses, of our sisters, mothers, and daughters," Kejriwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

