International Development News
Development News Edition

Compared to 2018, air quality in Delhi much better post Diwali this time: Gahlot

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 13:38 IST
Compared to 2018, air quality in Delhi much better post Diwali this time: Gahlot

The air quality level post Diwali this year seems much better than what it was after the festival in 2018, Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday. Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event here, he said people are also telling that less crackers have been used this time compared to last year.

"The air quality on the morning after Diwali this year is comparatively better than that of last year. I am not saying this as an environment minister, but every person I am meeting is saying that the air quality is much better this time," Gahlot said. He thanked the people of Delhi for using less crackers while celebrating the festival of lights on Sunday.

The national capital's air quality dropped to the season's worst on the morning after Diwali, but the situation was still better than the last three years, according to government agencies. After last year's Diwali, Delhi's AQI had crossed the 600-mark, which is 12 times the safe limit. The AQI post-Diwali was 367 in 2017 and 425 in 2016.

"There are no two opinions that less crackers were used compared to what was used in last Diwali. There are certain external factors like stubble burning but we are taking all steps to keep pollution in check," the environment minister told reporters. Asked if the cracker bursting norms were properly enforced, the minister said enforcement is one thing but behavioural change is another.

"I hope next Diwali people will show even greater sensitivity towards environment while celebrating the festival," he said. The ministry's team is regularly inspecting and marshals are also looking for any violations, he said.

"All efforts are being made to keep the AQI level within the normal parameters," he said, adding the Delhi government will release data on pollution level in the city by evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar off one-week highs on trade hopes; long dollar positions cut

The dollar slipped on Monday off one-week highs against a basket of currencies as hopes of a Sino-American trade-deal encouraged a move away from safe-haven assets and focus grew on slowing U.S. economic momentum. The greenback held on to m...

Tennis-Federer withdraws from Paris Masters

World number three Roger Federer has withdrawn from this weeks Paris Masters on Monday as he fine tunes his schedule heading into the season-ending ATP Finals. The 38-year-old Swiss lifted a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors championship ...

Air India paints 'Ek Onkar' symbol on aircraft to commemorate 550th Gurupurab

By Ashoke Raj National Carrier Air India has painted Ek Onkar symbol on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircrafts tail to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani said that there was a demand to launch a dir...

Sterling steady as traders await Brexit delay, vote on election

Sterling was little changed on Monday as traders waited to see whether Brussels would grant Britain a three-month Brexit extension, while British lawmakers were expected to vote on whether to hold an early general election.The European Unio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019