MP: Locals pay tribute to bravehearts' on Diwali in Bhopal temple

At the time when people across the country were distributing sweets and bursting crackers on Diwali, some people were seen lighting diyas at Mahalakshmi Temple in Bhopal's Karunadham Ashram to pay tribute to the bravehearts of the Indian Army. The event was called "ek deepak shahidon ke naam", which roughly translates to "one lamp for the martyred soldiers".

"Whatever we are able to do, it is because of the martyred soldiers who gave their lives to keep our country safe. Today, lakhs of soldiers are deployed at the border, away from their families on this festive occasion," temple priest Sudesh Shandilya told ANI on Sunday. People were seen lighting diyas and putting garlands before posters of slain army jawans.

He said that today everybody knows about the freedom fighters but a lot of people are still unaware about the contributions of those who were awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's most prestigious and highest military honour for courage and gallantry. "It is our duty to honour them," the priest said.

Shandilya also urged people to go out and help those in need before bursting crackers and distributing sweets. "Because the real Diwali is when we help someone in need," he added. People also performed 'aarti' holding diyas in their hands and raised slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" after the 'pooja'. (ANI)

