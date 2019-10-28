International Development News
Development News Edition

MP: Locals pay tribute to bravehearts' on Diwali in Bhopal temple

At the time when people across the country were distributing sweets and bursting crackers on Diwali, some people were seen lighting diyas at Mahalakshmi Temple in Bhopal's Karunadham Ashram to pay tribute to the bravehearts of the Indian Army.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 13:47 IST
MP: Locals pay tribute to bravehearts' on Diwali in Bhopal temple
Visuals from Mahalakshmi Temple in Bhopal. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

At the time when people across the country were distributing sweets and bursting crackers on Diwali, some people were seen lighting diyas at Mahalakshmi Temple in Bhopal's Karunadham Ashram to pay tribute to the bravehearts of the Indian Army. The event was called "ek deepak shahidon ke naam", which roughly translates to "one lamp for the martyred soldiers".

"Whatever we are able to do, it is because of the martyred soldiers who gave their lives to keep our country safe. Today, lakhs of soldiers are deployed at the border, away from their families on this festive occasion," temple priest Sudesh Shandilya told ANI on Sunday. People were seen lighting diyas and putting garlands before posters of slain army jawans.

He said that today everybody knows about the freedom fighters but a lot of people are still unaware about the contributions of those who were awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's most prestigious and highest military honour for courage and gallantry. "It is our duty to honour them," the priest said.

Shandilya also urged people to go out and help those in need before bursting crackers and distributing sweets. "Because the real Diwali is when we help someone in need," he added. People also performed 'aarti' holding diyas in their hands and raised slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" after the 'pooja'. (ANI)

Also Read: Rs 3,000 old age pension, Rs 3 lakh collateral free loans for people belonging to SC community: BJP Haryana poll manifesto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Iran yet to give evidence against detained French pair -lawyer

Iran has yet to present any evidence against a French-Iranian academic and her French colleague held on security charges, their lawyer said on Monday, in a case that may complicate French efforts to defuse tension between Washington and Teh...

FOREX-Dollar off one-week highs on trade hopes; long dollar positions cut

The dollar slipped on Monday off one-week highs against a basket of currencies as hopes of a Sino-American trade-deal encouraged a move away from safe-haven assets and focus grew on slowing U.S. economic momentum. The greenback held on to m...

Tennis-Federer withdraws from Paris Masters

World number three Roger Federer has withdrawn from this weeks Paris Masters on Monday as he fine tunes his schedule heading into the season-ending ATP Finals. The 38-year-old Swiss lifted a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors championship ...

Air India paints 'Ek Onkar' symbol on aircraft to commemorate 550th Gurupurab

By Ashoke Raj National Carrier Air India has painted Ek Onkar symbol on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircrafts tail to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani said that there was a demand to launch a dir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019