Chennai: Indefinite strike by TN doctors enters fourth day

The indefinite strike by the doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) entered its fourth day on Monday. The doctors have been demanding an increase in salaries among other demands for more than two years, as stated by S Balakrishnan, convener of FOGDA.

"The government should immediately address our issue or we would be forced to discontinue the emergency services as well and the government would be responsible for that," he said. Dr Lakshmi Narsiman, Professor of Surgery, FOGDA stated that the entire matter doesn't seem to be in the realm of the health department, hence the issue should be taken to a higher level.

"The main demands are that it is a world-known fact that the Tamil Nadu health system is one of the best-run health systems in the entire country. It is not only the best system but it is the cheapest system in the entire country. The central government doctors having less experience than us, are paid higher salaries as compared to ours," said Narsiman. "This matter doesn't seem to be in the realm of the health department, it has to be taken to a higher level. It needs to be taken to the Chief Minister or at least to the Finance Minister," he added.

Further stating the demands, Narsiman said that service quota for government doctors has been eradicated as many of the specialists and super-specialist doctors are not from Tamil Nadu. "Nearly 90 per cent of the super-specialist students are from other states and this will undercut the health system of this state," said Narsiman.

"Another demand is that we have requested the government to appoint doctors taking into consideration the number of outpatients and inpatients rather than the number of students into consideration. We have also requested a counselling session for all our appointments as well as for transfers," said Narsiman. Narsiman stated that as many as 17,000 doctors are participating in the indefinite strike.

Earlier, protesting doctors, including five doctors who are on a fast to death, started an indefinite strike on Friday to demand an increase in salaries, quota in medical education and appointment of more doctors among other demands. (ANI)

Also Read: TN Govt doctors continue strike, patient services affected

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)