International Development News
Development News Edition

13 employees of airlines, airports failed alcohol test since Sep 16, suspended: DGCA official

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 14:56 IST
13 employees of airlines, airports failed alcohol test since Sep 16, suspended: DGCA official

Thirteen employees of airlines and airports have failed breath analyser tests since September 16 and they have been suspended for three months, a DGCA official said on Monday. Seven employees of IndiGo, and one airside worker each of GoAir and SpiceJet have failed the alcohol tests since the rules were issued, the official said.

"13 employees of various types have been found positive during the breath analyser tests in the voluntary phase... The mandatory phase begins in November and shall entail our 'surveillance and watch' on a regular basis," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said. "Importantly, most of these, are involved in safety sensitive functions at an airport and can be a potential source of serious incident or accident," the official said.

Two Bengaluru International Airport Limited employees -- one a senior assistant and the other a manager at the airline operations control centre --have failed the test, according to the official. An employee of the Delhi International Airport Limited, who is an aerobridge operator, failed the alcohol test on October 21.

The DGCA official said in Mumbai, a senior airport electrician, who was working for a sub-contractor, AMA Private Limited, failed the test on October 18. The aviation regulator on September 16 had issued rules for the tests to be conducted at all airports for airside workers, including those handling aircraft maintenance, air traffic control (ATC) and ground handling services.

The rules say, if any personnel is tested positive for alcohol for the first time, refuses to undergo the test or attempts to evade it by leaving the airport premises, "then he or she must be kept off duty and their license/approval shall be suspended for a period of three months". "Employers have taken punitive action as proposed in the Civil Aviation Requirement (Rules) and we acknowledge their cooperation and support", the official said.

The official said of the seven IndiGo airside workers, who failed the tests, two are customer service officers, four are drivers and one is a cleaner. The suspended SpiceJet and GoAir employees are a driver and a senior ramp officer respectively, the DGCA official added.

The rules state:"In case of second violation of the provisions, the license/approval issued by DGCA of the concerned personnel shall be suspended for a period of one year". The new rules cover more than 25,000 aviation personnel who are handling sensitive aviation services.

The aviation personnel under the ambit of these rules include aircraft maintenance engineers, other technically trained person authorised to carry out maintenance of aircraft, vehicle drivers who drive fuelling and catering vehicles, equipment operators, aerobridge operators, marshallers, personnel manning apron control, ground handling services personnel as well as ATC personnel, according to the DGCA. The aviation regulator said on September 16 that as per the rules, at least 10 per cent of the personnel "employed in their respective organisations (category wise)" must be randomly subjected to breath analyzer examination on a daily basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

BMS terms 4th draft of social security code 'disappointing'

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh BMS on Monday said it has rejected the latest draft social security code saying it is totally disappointing for workers in the country. Recently, the Ministry of Labour and Employment circulated a draft of the social...

22 industrial estates in Goa become alcohol-free zones

All industrial estates in Goa have become alcohol-free zones, state Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday, adding the move was to make these areas safe for workers. There are 22 industrial estates in the state, all under the co...

INTERVIEW-Rugby-Semi-final defeat 'stings' but Welsh rugby in good hands - Williams

After suffering their third Rugby World Cup semi-final loss at the hands of South Africa on Sunday, Welsh rugby is coming to terms with another disappointment but as one era ends, record try scorer Shane Williams sees lots of hope for the f...

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Wentworth Season 8 is definitely one of the most anticipated television series in Australia and fans are ardently looking forward to the announcement of its official premiere date. Here we have some latest updates on the upcoming season. Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019