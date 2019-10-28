International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi HC directs DGCA, Aviation Ministry to consider PIL seeking probe into 'optional safety features' in planes

The Delhi High Court has directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to consider the PIL seeking investigation into the presence of 'optional safety features' in the airplanes in India and frame guidelines accordingly.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 15:51 IST
Delhi HC directs DGCA, Aviation Ministry to consider PIL seeking probe into 'optional safety features' in planes
The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar has directed the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to consider the PIL as a representation and decide the same expeditiously.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to consider the PIL seeking investigation into the presence of 'optional safety features' in the airplanes in India and frame guidelines accordingly. The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar has directed the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to consider the PIL as a representation and decide the same expeditiously.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by lawyer Yugansh Mittal seeking direction to the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to set up a commission to investigate the presence of 'optional safety features' in airplanes in India and framing of guidelines regulating the practice of having 'optional safety features' in airlines, while disposing of it. The PIL has also sought directions to the respondents to collate and collect relevant information with regard to presence of optional safety features in airlines, inter alia, in regard to their availability, costs, planes installed on and other relevant details of the same and making mandatory for all aircrafts operating in India to have all optional safety features in aircrafts.

Senior advocate N Hariharan appearing for the petitioner contended that the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil aviation do not have adequate data regarding these optional safety features and their costs and whether aircraft in India have them installed or not. He further contended that the DGCA and the Ministry do not have adequate guidelines regulating these optional safety features and that these safety features cannot be optional as their absence would endanger the lives of the passengers.

The petitioner has submitted that safety features need to be mandatory. It has stated that the practice of optional safety features is a closely-guarded secret and there is no information with the public on an issue that would directly affect their safety. The PIL states that in the "aftermath of crashes of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplanes leading to the death of almost hundreds of people, it was discovered that aircraft manufacturers including Boeing, who manufactured the two aircrafts that crashed, have an option which is provided to aircraft operators at the time of buying an aeroplane from the aircraft manufacturer of purchasable 'optional safety features'. Optional safety features could be anything, ranging from a fire extinguisher to a critical component such as lights and indicators required by the pilot to fly a plane. These optional safety features are often not purchased by airline operators, to save on costs."

"In the two crashed aeroplanes, the absence of a few of these optional safety features, which related to indicators and lights, are suspected to have played a part in the crashes of the two planes. These lights and indicators were essential for pilots flying the aircraft and were critical components, but were missing from the two aircraft which crashed. The low-cost budget airlines don't have any incentive to buy these optional safety features as they cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and the airlines opt not to," adds the petition. Mittal in his plea alleged that an airline passenger has no idea whether those optional safety features are installed in the plane they are flying in or not. (ANI)

Also Read: 13 employees of airlines, airports failed alcohol test since Sep 16, suspended for three months: DGCA official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-'Living laboratory': New Dubai city pushes for green revolution in the desert

By Umberto Bacchi DUBAI, Oct 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Fenced off by a wall of trees, about 20 km from the high rises towering over Dubais city centre, there lies a small solar-powered settlement aiming to become a green oasis in the ...

Want to binge watch? New streaming TV services will make you wait

In 2013, Netflix Inc shook up television by delivering 13 episodes of House of Cards in one batch, a move that helped popularize streaming video and fueled a culture of binge watching.But Apple Inc, Walt Disney Co and ATT Inc are largely re...

Kremlin says Islamic State leader Baghdadi's death a boost for Trump if true

The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump will have made a major contribution to the fight against international terrorism if a U.S. assertion that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is true.Trump on Sunday announce...

Assocham to organise event for budding entrepreneurs in Jammu

With a view to promote entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir, industry body Assocham is organising an event Startup Elevator Pitch here on Wednesday. The event will be held at the University of Jammu on October 30 which will help create new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019