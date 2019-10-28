International Development News
Development News Edition

Thieves decamp with ATM in UP's Kaushambi

  PTI
  • |
  Kaushambi
  • |
  Updated: 28-10-2019 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 15:52 IST
Thieves fled with a bank ATM containing over Rs 12 lakh in cash, police said here Monday. The incident took place on Sunday at Gulipur village in the Saini area and the automated teller machine belonged to the Bank of Baroda, they said.

Later, police found the machine empty three kilometres away in a village. An FIR in this regard was filed by bank manager Arvind Kunwar.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta said the matter was being probed.

