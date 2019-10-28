International Development News
South-Western Army Commander Lt Gen Kler carries out para jump

South-Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Alok Kler carried out a para jump from an ALH Dhruv chopper in Bhatinda on October 25.

South-Western Army Commander Lt Gen Kler carries out para jump
Lieutenant General Alok Kler carried out a para jump from an ALH Dhruv chopper. . Image Credit: ANI

South-Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Alok Kler carried out a para jump from an ALH Dhruv chopper in Bhatinda on October 25. Kler, 58, has been undertaking several activities to promote adventure in the force, Army officials said.

Last month, the South-Western Army Commander cycled from Delhi covering a distance of over 270 kilometres to assume his new appointment in Jaipur. "South-Western Army Commander Lt Gen Alok Kler along with other Army personnel rode a bicycle from Delhi to Jaipur to spread awareness regarding fitness," Army officials had said.

Kler is one of the fittest Lieutenant Generals in the force. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

