International Development News
Development News Edition

MP woman mountaineer scales Mt Kilimanjaro, gives eco-friendly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 16:23 IST
MP woman mountaineer scales Mt Kilimanjaro, gives eco-friendly

Madhya Pradesh based mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya on Sunday hoisted the Tricolour on Mount Kilimanjaro's Uhuru peak in Tanzania on the occasion of Diwali to spread the message of celebrating the festival of lights in an eco-friendly way and to reduce individual use of plastic. At 5,895 metres or 19,340 feet above sea level, Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa.

"Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya scaled Uhuru peak of Kilimanjaro on Sunday and gave the message of celebrating eco-friendly Diwali by placing an earthen lamp there," said Dr Rajesh Tripathi, Dehariya's mentor and chairman of the All India Council of Physical Education. She also asked people to reduce the use of plastic and polythene on an individual level, Tripathi said on Monday.

"Bhawna started the trek from Tanzania on October 23 and began the final ascent from camp Kibo Hut at 12 midnight on October 27. She reached Uhuru peak at 7:43am on October 27," he informed. He claimed the scaling of the peak in such a short time, of 7 hours and 43 minutes, is a record by an Indian woman.

Dehariya, who hails from Chhindwara district in MP and has a Masters in Physical Education from Bhopal, scaled the peak along with a guide from Tanzania, he said. Dehariya had earlier climbed Mount Everest on May 22 this year, Tripathi said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

EW Nutrition Opens New Production Plant in China

&#160;On 29 October, German-based company EW Nutrition will officially open its new production plant in China. The new plant is the next step in the successful development of EWN Biotechnology Shanghai.By offering holistic, science-backed s...

Rape accused Kuldeep Sengar attends brother's cremation in Unnao

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar here on Monday attended the funeral of his younger brother Manoj Sengar who died in Delhi on Sunday. Earlier, Kuldeep and his brother Atul Sengar were granted 3-day parole to attend the cremation.Kuldeep, a B...

Getty Fire: Mandatory evacuations ordered; evacuation center opened

Mandeville Canyon area has been put under mandatory evacuation on Monday as Getty Fire rages in the area. Los Angeles Fire Department LAFD issued an alert to notify people about the evacuation order. LAFD has also said that the fire is movi...

Over 300 fire-related incidents reported in Delhi on Diwali

The Delhi Fire Service DFS on Diwali responded to over 300 calls, including fires at garbage dumps due to bursting crackers and a blaze at a central Delhi market shop, officials said on Monday. According to the fire department, 245 fire-rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019