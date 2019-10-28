International Development News
Patna: Goods worth up to Rs 40 lakh stolen from shop on Diwali

Electronic appliances worth around Rs 35-40 lakh were stolen from a shop here on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Sunday.

Atulesh Kumar Singh, station in-charge, Kankarbagh Police Station. Image Credit: ANI

Electronic appliances worth around Rs 35-40 lakh were stolen from a shop here on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Sunday. "Police station is hardly 100 metres away from my shop ... We performed puja last evening and left for the day. When we came back in the morning today (Monday), I saw that one glass of the shop was broken," said Randeep Suman, owner of the shop.

"Then I informed the police. Goods worth around Rs 35-40 lakh, which includes various electronic appliances and Rs 6.5-7 lakh cash have been stolen," added Suman. Police have started investigating the matter.

"Investigation is underway. We are taking details regarding the incident," said Atulesh Kumar Singh, station in-charge, Kankarbagh Police Station. (ANI)

