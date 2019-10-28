Delhi: Chhath Puja Samitis take up their problems with Manoj Tiwari

Hundreds of Chhath Puja Samitis of the city on Monday met BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari at his residence and apprised him about the problems that may be faced in holding the service camps. Tiwari assured them to solve all the problems that may be faced during the Chhath Puja celebrations.

It may be mentioned that every year Tiwari meets the Chhath Puja Samitis and gets feedback on the possible difficulties and after that, he makes every effort at the administrative level to remove them. Addressing the heads of Chhath Puja Samitis and office bearers, Tiwari said that thousands of BJP workers have been helping through the Chhath Puja Sewa Shivirs and they serve the people selflessly.

According to an official statement, Tiwari said that on October 30, three days before the Chhath Puja, he will himself take stock of the preparations made at the ghats of Delhi and hold a meeting with the officers of the concerned departments and finalise the preparations in advance regarding security and others. He said that the helpline issued today will start listening to the problems of the people from today itself. A team has been prepared to respond to the requests for help and a special team has been formed for it which will contact the concerned officers and ensure the smooth celebration of Chhath Puja. (ANI)

