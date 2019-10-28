With quietest Diwali in 15 yrs, Mumbai sends out loud message

Mumbai just celebrated its quietest Diwali in 15 years, perhaps indicating rising awareness against the use of noisy firecrackers. Sunday's Diwali celebrations in Mumbai generated a decibel level of 112.3, recorded just after the 10 pm deadline for bursting of firecrackers, down from 117.8 dB posted at the same time in 2017, an NGO fighting against noise pollution stated on Monday.

Sumaira Abdulali of the NGO Awaaz Foundation said the lower decibels may be a result of greater awareness among people about curbing noise pollution apart from a fall in use of firecrackers over a period of time. "This Diwali has been the quietest in 15 years since Awaaz Foundation began recording decibel levels in the city.

Till about 2010, 100 percent firecrackers exceeded the maximum permissible decibel levels. In some case, they were as high as 145dB," she said. "This year, the maximum level was 112.3dB. Fewer crackers, including noisy ones like rassi bombs, were burst.

Mostly sparklers, chakris and anaars (ones emitting light rather than sound) were used. I thank Mumbaikars for this. This is truly a Happy Diwali for me," she said.

She said the noisiest locations in the metropolis were Marine Drive and the gymkhanas along it in south Mumbai. Abdulali said the bursting of firecrackers continued till 10:45 pm across the metropolis, though the intensity waned after 10:15 pm on Sunday.

