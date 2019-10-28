Three police impostors duped 47 K Euros from French national in Karol Bagh

A 45-year-old French national was allegedly robbed of 47,000 Euros by three people who posed as cops and frisked him in Karol Bagh here, officials said on Monday. According to the police, Yousef came to Delhi last week for purchasing bridal dresses.

"On Sunday evening, while he was on his way back to the hotel on WEA, Channa Market Road, three persons came there in a car and claimed themselves to be police officers. They said that they will check the victim whether he has drugs," said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central). During "frisking", they checked Yousef's passport and took out 47,000 Euros from his pursea nd ran away in their car.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Karol Bagh police station, the DCP said. Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area is being examined to identify the perpetrators, the senior police officer said.

Yousef was from Morocco and has French citizenship, police added.

