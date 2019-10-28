International Development News
Development News Edition

Three of a family murdered by close relative in Bihar

A middle-aged man, his wife and their minor daughter were killed allegedly by his younger brother here who pumped bullets into them in a fit of rage before fleeing the spot, police said on Monday. Kunal Singh (50), Kanchan Devi (45) and Sonam Kumari (17) were sprayed with bullets by Vikas late on Sunday night at their house in Machaha village of the district, Superintendent of Police, Begusarai, Avakash Kumar said.

The SP said the entire family had criminal antecedents, with Vikas having been named in cases relating to the murder of his paternal uncle and aunt while Kunal recently came out of jail in Samastipur where he was lodged in connection with a case of robbery. Their father Ashok Singh has been behind bars for over a month upon being caught for engaging in the liquor trade, flouting the prohibition law that is in force in Bihar, the SP added.

The deceased couple are survived by two sons aged 15 and five years at whom Kunal had trained his gun but ran out of ammunition, the SP said. Efforts were on to nab the culprit, he added.

