3 dead, several injured after truck rams into vehicles in MP

Three persons were killed and about a dozen injured, four of whom were critical after a trailer truck rammed into some vehicles in Dhamnod area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday afternoon, police said. The trailer truck dashed into two cars, a pick-up truck and a two-wheeler at Ganesh Ghat on the Agra-Mumbai Highway, about 60 kilometers from the district headquarters, Dhamnod Sub Divisional Officer of Police NK Kansotiya said.

"Three persons were killed, About a dozen people were injured, four of whom are critical. Two of those dead were on a two-wheeler while the third deceased was in a pick-up truck," he said. He said, prima facie, it seems the truck's brakes failed, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.

