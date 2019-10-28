Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Lucknow

A massive fire broke out in a warehouse on Sitapur Road here on Monday. The warehouse owned by Sadana Agencies was located in the basement of a house.

The incident occurred near the Aliganj Police Station area. The fire was apparently caused due to a short-circuit.

The police and fire brigade have reached the spot and attempts are being made to control the fire. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)

