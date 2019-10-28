J-K: 19 civilians injured in grenade blast in Sopore
At least 19 civilians were injured in the grenade attack at Iqbal Market area near Sopore bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, sources said.
At least 19 civilians were injured in the grenade attack at Iqbal Market area near Sopore bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, sources said. Out of the 19 people, six are critically injured and have been evacuated to Srinagar.
At 4:20 pm, unidentified terrorists lobbed grenade at Iqbal Market. Troops of 179 Battalion of CRPF have reached the location and cordoned off the area.
This comes ahead of a visit to Kashmir of a delegation of Members of European Union Parliament. According to Jammu and Kashmir police, the information is preliminary and more details are currently awaited. (ANI)
Also Read: Ex-SPO among 2 Hizbul terrorists behind killing of 2 non-local civilians in south Kashmir: Police
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- civilians
- people
- terrorists
- location
- Battalion
- Troops
- Members
- delegation
- Srinagar
- CRPF
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan sends in thousands of troops after massive typhoon hammers Tokyo
UPDATE 5-Japan sends in troops after massive typhoon hammers Tokyo, kills 23
Islamic State family members escape camp as Turkey-backed forces close in -Kurdish-led authority
UPDATE 2-Trump tells Pentagon to begin withdrawing remaining troops from northern Syria
UPDATE 6-Japan sends in troops after deadly typhoon floods towns