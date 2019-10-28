Woman, steals 2k gold, silver from in-laws house, held

A woman, her parents, and brother were arrested on Monday in connection with the robbery of two kg gold ornaments and silver items from her in-laws house here, police said. The mother-in-law had given a complaint on October 21 that she found the lock of her house tampered and ornaments missing from the bedroom when she returned from shopping.

Police verified CCTV footage in the surrounding areas of the house and found the woman and her sibling stealing the valuables which included 6kg silver items, a police press release said. Her parents were waiting outside in a car.

The woman is having a strained relationship with her husband, according to police. They have been arrested and the stolen articles recovered from their residence at Kamareddy, a police release said.

