International Development News
Development News Edition

ED summons Raj Kundra on Nov 4 in matter related to Iqbal Mirchi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, on November 4 in connection with a matter related to Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Iqbal Mirchi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 21:36 IST
ED summons Raj Kundra on Nov 4 in matter related to Iqbal Mirchi
Raj Kundra (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, on November 4 in connection with a matter related to Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Iqbal Mirchi. The law enforcement agency had earlier summoned senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Union Minister Praful Patel for questioning in a land deal case linked to Mirchi.

ED had summoned Patel in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged illegal assets of late Iqbal Mirchi. ED has identified the benami assets of Mirchi. The investigation has revealed that he has amassed various properties in India, the UAE and the UK from the proceeds of crime.

Mirchi's associates -- Haroun Yousuf and Ranjit Singh Bindra -- were also remanded to the ED custody on October 12 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana, Punjab record spike in farm fires; SAFAR says share in Delhi pollution will go up

While Delhi continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality, Punjab and Haryana recorded an increase of at least 2,400 farm fires, a major contributor to the air pollution in the national capital, till October 27, according to governmen...

Stir enters 24th day; woman bus conductor kills self, fasting

A woman bus conductor working for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, whose employees are on strike since October 5 over various demands, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her home here, police said on Monday. This is the se...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Cilic, Raonic make winning starts at Paris Masters, Federer withdraws

Marin Cilic and Milos Raonic booked their spots in the Paris Masters second round on Monday, while Roger Federer pulled out of the tournament with next months ATP Finals on the horizon.Cilic eased past Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-65 6-4 to s...

Pakistan to issue tourist visas to non-Indian Sikhs for Kartarpur visit

The Pakistan government will issue tourist visas to non-Indian Sikhs visiting the Kartarpur corridor and other gurdwaras in the country during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. Under the Kartarpur Corridor agreemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019