J-K: Terrorists fire on civilian in Anantnag

Terrorists fired on a civilian in Bijbehara area of Anantnag on Monday, according to the Kashmir Zone Police. More details are currently awaited.

This comes after at least 19 civilians were injured in the grenade attack at Iqbal Market area near Sopore bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district earlier today. Out of the 19 people, six are critically injured and have been evacuated to Srinagar.

At 4:20 pm, unidentified terrorists lobbed grenade at Iqbal Market.Troops of 179 Battalion of CRPF have reached the location and cordoned off the area. A delegation of the Members of European Union Parliament is slated to visit Kashmir on Tuesday. (ANI)

Also Read: Turkey detains four mayors in Kurdish areas

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)