Def Minister meets three service chiefs, reviews security situation

The chiefs of the three armed forces met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, a defense ministry spokesperson said. Sources said Singh reviewed the security situation along the borders.

"Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria called on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi, today," the principal spokesperson of the ministry tweeted. There have been a number of violations of the ceasefire by Pakistan in the past few days, with Indian troops retaliating effectively.

In a major counter-offensive after Pakistan's unprovoked firing, the Indian Army earlier this month carried out heavy artillery strikes, targeting four terror camps and several Pakistani military positions in Neelam Valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Six to ten Pakistan Army personnel were killed and three terror camps destroyed in a retaliatory action by the Indian Army opposite the Tangdhar and Keran sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, Army chief General Bipin Rawat had said on October 20.

