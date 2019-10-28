Man 'sacrifices' 10-yr-old nephew to propitiate goddess Kali
A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sacrificed by his paternal uncle following the advice of a tantrik to propitiate goddess Kali in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, police said on Monday. The accused Shivnandan Ravidas, who did not have any children, was told by local tantrik Vibhash Mandal that his crave for an offspring would be fulfilled if he sacrificed a child belonging to a close relative during the Kali Puja, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Bharti said.
The incident took place at Dilauri village under Pirpainti police station area late on Sunday night, he said. Ravidas took his nephew to a pre-assigned place under the pretext of buying him firecrackers and slit his throat, Bharti said.
The child's parents lodged a complaint with the police after his body was found from a heap of bamboo shafts in the village. Ravidas and the tantrik were arrested, the SSP said.
