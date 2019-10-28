International Development News
Development News Edition

4 held for killing teenager over petty issue in Delhi's Nangloi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:42 IST
4 held for killing teenager over petty issue in Delhi's Nangloi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy over a petty issue in Outer Delhi's Nangloi area, police said on Monday. Sajid (20), Dilshad (22), Shahrukh (20) and Farman (24), all residents of Nangloi, were nabbed from Camp Number 2 locality on Sunday night, they said.

During interrogation, the men told police that they killed the boy as he used to abuse and misbehave with them, a police officer said. On Sunday evening, the police had received information from a hospital in the area that a boy with multiple stab injuries was admitted and later declared brought dead, A Koan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) said.

He said the police reached the spot where the deceased boy's father identified the four suspects. Later, raids were conducted in Camp Number 2 locality and Sajid and Dilshad were apprehended.

They informed police about the location of Shahrukh and Farman, leading to the their arrest, the DCP said. The knife used in the crime was also recovered from them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Jets QB Darnold (thumb) to play hurt, LB Mosley out 5-6 weeks

Quarterback Sam Darnold will play through a left thumb sprain likely to bother him the rest of the season and New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley could be done for the year with a groin injury. Darnold was injured Sunday in a loss t...

UPDATE 5-Thousands told to evacuate as Los Angeles wildfire spreads to more than 500 acres

Wind-whipped flames chased thousands of residents from some of Los Angeles wealthiest neighborhoods and threatened the famed Getty Center museum on Monday, the latest outbreak in a wildfire season that has triggered mass evacuations and pow...

UPDATE 2-New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

A newly approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at 1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other t...

ANALYSIS-Killing the leader may not be enough to stamp out Islamic State

The killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is of considerable importance, experts believe, but the underlying reasons for his jihadist groups existence remain and attacks in the Middle East and beyond are not likely to stop.Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019