International Development News
Development News Edition

35-year-old arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting Delhi girl

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:51 IST
35-year-old arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting Delhi girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 35-year-old man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl here last year, police said on Monday. Raju, who used to work as a daily laborer in the national capital, was arrested on Sunday, they said.

Police said that on November 1, 2018, a case of the kidnapping of a girl was registered at Mundka police station. Two persons, Rahul and Ram Lakhan, have already been arrested in the case, police said.

"On Sunday, police got a tip-off that Raju would visit his family at Hardoi to celebrate Diwali. Thereafter, a trap was laid and Raju was arrested at 11:05 pm," said Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

A newly approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at 1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other t...

ANALYSIS-Killing the leader may not be enough to stamp out Islamic State

The killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is of considerable importance, experts believe, but the underlying reasons for his jihadist groups existence remain and attacks in the Middle East and beyond are not likely to stop.Ba...

Man kills elder brother; arrested

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his elder brother following an argument over domestic issues here in Maharashtra, police said. The accused, Ajay Sudhakar Goghale, allegedly stabbed to death his brother Nitin a...

Jets QB Darnold (thumb) to play hurt, LB Mosley out 5-6 weeks

Quarterback Sam Darnold will play through a left thumb sprain likely to bother him the rest of the season and New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley could be done for the year with a groin injury. Darnold was injured Sunday in a loss t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019