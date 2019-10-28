International Development News
Development News Edition

On Pak's airspace denial to PM's plane, ICAO says flight carrying national leaders not subject to its provisions

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 23:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 23:27 IST
On Pak's airspace denial to PM's plane, ICAO says flight carrying national leaders not subject to its provisions

Flights carrying national leaders are considered as "state aircraft" and are not subject to its provisions, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) said, in response to India's complaint against Pakistan for its refusal to let the prime minister's plane go through its airspace to Saudi Arabia. "The Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), which ICAO helps governments to cooperate under, only applies to the operations of civilian aircraft and not to state or military aircraft," the ICAO spokesperson said.

"Flights carrying national leaders are considered state aircraft, and are therefore not subject to ICAO provisions," the spokesperson added. The ICAO is a specialised UN agency and its main job is to manage the administration and governance of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention).

India had taken up Pakistan's denial of use of its airspace to the prime minister's flight with the ICAO, government sources said on Monday ahead of Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia on a bilateral visit. India sought overflight clearance from Pakistan for the prime minister's aircraft to go to Saudi Arabia on Monday, but Islamabad cited alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir to deny the request.

The sources added that India regrets Pakistan's decision to yet again deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight, granted routinely by any normal country. On Sunday, Pakistan denied India's request to allow Modi's aircraft to move in its airspace for his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a statement that Pakistan has decided to not allow Prime Minister Modi to use the country's airspace, state-run Radio Pakistan reported. He said the decision has been taken in context of the "black day" and in view of the alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, it added. In September, Pakistan denied overflight clearance to the prime minister's aircraft during his visit to the US.

India has taken up the issue of denial of overflight clearance with the relevant international civil aviation body, they said. "Overflight clearances are sought, and granted by other countries as per prescribed ICAO guidelines," said a source.

India will continue to seek such overflight clearances, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills elder brother; arrested

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his elder brother following an argument over domestic issues here in Maharashtra, police said. The accused, Ajay Sudhakar Goghale, allegedly stabbed to death his brother Nitin ...

Northern Ireland's DUP will not vote for early election

Northern Irelands Democratic Unionist Party, which is allied to Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives, will not back the governments call on Monday for an early election, the partys Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said.Parliament is due...

U.S. hero dog wounded in Baghdadi operation shall go unnamed for now

Answering the call to duty, a wounded hero dog was one of the few casualties from the U.S. special forces raid on the Syria compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But dont ask the dogs name, because the military wont say - a...

Top US diplomat on religious freedom in India, meets Dalai Lama

The Trump administrations point person for international religious freedom is on a visit to India and met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharmsala on Monday, according to the US State Department. Ambassador at Large for Internat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019