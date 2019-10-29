International Development News
Development News Edition

3-year-old boy stuck in TN borwell dead, body pulled out

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tiruchirappalli
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 08:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 08:45 IST
3-year-old boy stuck in TN borwell dead, body pulled out

Nearly 80 hours of struggle to rescue a three-year-old boy stuck in a discarded borewell near here failed with the death of the child and retrieving of his decomposed body from a depth of 88-feet in the early hours of Tuesday. Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan said those posted near the borewell noticed foul smell around 10.30 pm on Monday following which medical personnel and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) assessed the situation.

Sujith Wilson had fallen into the disused farm borewell while playing near his house in Nadukattupatti on Friday evening, and various central and state agencies were called in to rescue him. After Radhakrishnan declared that Wilson was dead, his body was

pulled out and was sent to a government hospital at Manapparai, about 40 km from here for autopsy, and was later handed over to his parents. The exercise of pulling out the body was done in keeping with the national guidelines on "managing the dead" during such circumstances, he said in reply to a question.

Tiruchirappalli district collector S Sivarasu told reporters at Nadukattupatti village that personnel of the national and state disaster response force personnel retrieved the body.

Earlier on Monday, a heavy German-made drilling machine was deployed to dig a parallel shaft to reach the boy stuck at a depth of 88 feet, but rescue efforts were hampered by rocky soil and rain. Two Fire and Rescue Services personnel were lowered into the freshly drilled shaft, using a ladder and with all necessary support like oxygen, for initial assessment of the condition inside.

The collector said, "Three loads of redimix concrete has been ordered and I will not leave this spot without closing the defunct borewell and as well as the parallel hole dug up for the rescue effort." As the boy's body arrived, a pall of gloom descended on the village and people lined up to pay their last respects.

Police personnel have been deployed in adequate numbers to maintain law and order. Later, the body was buried in a local cemetery.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and his Cabinet colleagues, including Vellamandi Natarajan, paid their last respects to the boy at the hospital. DMK chief M K Stalin, and leaders of political parties also condoled the death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

White House official saw pressure on Ukraine as national security risk: US media

Washington, Oct 29 AFP A White House official plans to tell Congress Tuesday that he witnessed efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate President Donald Trumps rival Joe Biden, and that he reported it as a national security risk. Lieutena...

Balanced attack carries Raptors past Magic

Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, including a key 3-pointer and five free throws late in the fourth quarter, and the Toronto Raptors held off the visiting Orlando Magic 104-95 Monday night. Pascal Siakam added 24 points and nine rebounds for the...

WADA compliance arm to rule on Russia doping data next month

Montreal, Oct 29 AFP The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Monday its compliance arm will review allegations that Russia manipulated key data at the centre of its state-sponsored doping scandal by the end of November. In a statement, WA...

Federer withdraws from Paris Masters as Cilic, Tsonga progress

Paris, Oct 29 AFP Roger Federer withdrew from the Paris Masters on Monday in order to pace himself for the next year, while Marin Cilic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached the second round. World number three Federer claimed his 10th Basel title...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019